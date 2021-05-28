Man City And Chelsea Fans Fight In Porto Violently Ahead Of UCL Final, Netizens Shocked

Man City are ready to lock horns with Premier League rivals Chelsea in their first-ever Champions League final on Saturday. The game will be played at the Estadio do Dragao with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 PM BST (12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30). While the 2021 Champions League final is still a day away, it seems things have already gotten ugly as the rival fans engaged in a fight on Thursday night. Here are the complete details of the Man City Chelsea fans fight and the details of the much-awaited 2021 Champions League final.

Man City Chelsea fans fight ahead of 2021 Champions League final in Porto

In a video that went viral on social media, chaotic scenes can be seen in the middle of a busy road as Man City and Chelsea fans faced off against each other. Two people were reportedly injured after skirmishes took place near Porto's Sao Bento railway station and in the city's popular riverside quarter known as the Ribeira. While there were no reports of any arrests police sources said that both incidents had been resolved quickly. However, with tensions evidently high ahead of Saturday's game, it is believed that security is being heightened in Porto for the next few days.

Desacatos entre adeptos do Manchester City e do Chelsea no Porto. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/CErUI7oQ7a — olhaoquete2igo (@olhaoquete2igo) May 27, 2021

Man City vs Chelsea final: Manchester City vs Chelsea team news

In the Manchester City vs Chelsea team news heading into the 2021 Champions League final, it is believed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has his full squad at his disposal. On the other hand, Eduard Mendy is a doubt for Thomas Tuchel's side after he came off against Aston Villa in Chelsea's last game. However, N'Golo Kante is expected to return after a thigh issue. With both sides having relatively full-strength squads fans can expect a cliffhanger of a contest between Man City and Chelsea.

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner.

How to watch UCL final live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch UCL final live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The 2021 Champions League final will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. The Man City vs Chelsea final live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app, Meanwhile, live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.