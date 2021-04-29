Man City Applauded By Fans, Pundits After 'Special' Second Half Performance Away To PSG

Man City remain on course to win their first UEFA Champions League (UCL) after earning a memorable 2-1 away win against PSG in the semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night. But Man City did it the hard way after conceding the first goal. As a result of a brilliant second-half performance from Man City, fans and pundits lauded Pep Guardiola's side. Here are the reactions and a preview of what is in store for the Champions League semi-final second leg.

PSG vs Man City highlights: Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez give Man City a lead heading into the second leg

Even though PSG came with all guns blazing in the first half, it was not enough to stop Pep Guardiola's side from registering another win over a Mauricio Pochettino side. Thanks to a perfect corner from Angel Di Maria, captain Marquinhos scored a towering header to give PSG the lead in the 15th minute. Eventually, a dreadful error from Keylor Navas saw Kevin De Bruyne level the scores in the 64th minute before Riyad Mahrez stepped up to hit a fantastic free-kick through the wall to give City the lead in the 71st minute.

Even though Man City are now favourites to reach their maiden Champions League final, Pep Guardiola will be well aware that the tie is far from over considering the quality that PSG have with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Di Maria. As for PSG, they will hope for some inspiration to pull off a miraculous come back in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Pochettino will need his frontline to fire on all cylinders when they travel to the Etihad next week.

PSG vs Man City highlights: Fans and pundits laud Pep Guardiola's side for impressive comeback

When Marquinhos gave the hosts the lead, Man City fans perhaps would have seen their hopes of clinching a first UCL title diminishing. But after the win and more importantly two away goals they are undoubtedly favourites to progress to the UCL final. Former Man City player Micah Richards was almost in disbelief when Man City emerged victorious as he watched the game on his phone alongside Jamie Carragher. The priceless reactions of both pundits can be seen in the video below.

Meanwhile, Owen Hargreaves was full of praises for Man City's defensive prowess and how they control games. "Even Mbappe and Neymar today, they had good moments in the game, but City with John Stones and Ruben Dias really had them under control, so credit Pep. Defensively they are one of the best teams in Europe, possession-wise they control games and they can then pick teams off," said Hargreaves.

One fan lauded underappreciated Riyad Mahrez for his magnificent performance against PSG:

De Bruyne did a great job and he's a good player But Mahrez is the one who deserves the man of the match, he scored, attacked, defended and recovered several balls He saved his team from Neymar in the 40th minute — Issambenmohamed (@Issambenmohame4) April 29, 2021

Another fan wrote: