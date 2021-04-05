Man City Boss Pep Guardiola ATTACKS FIFA And UEFA, Says They're "Killing Players"

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has launched a scathing attack on governing bodies FIFA and UEFA for "killing" footballers due to the relentless nature of their fixture programmes. The current season has been packed with games, with a cramped schedule to the upcoming Euro 2021 and the World Cup qualifiers sandwiched between a shortened season. And while teams are struggling with cramped schedules, Guardiola's Man City are inching towards a historic quadruple, of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Speaking after his side's comfortable 2-0 win at Leicester City, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lashed out governing bodies UEFA and FIFA for the cramped up schedules clubs have this season. The former Barcelona boss has the luxury to rotate his squad without much difference in quality, and the likes of Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan all on the bench on their trip to King Power Stadium. Guardiola said that he has no option but to rotate players and has blamed the governing bodies for the situation.

Guardiola said, "We haven’t had one midweek off since we started. They are human ­beings, not machines. The reason I ­rotate every game with six or seven ­players is that everybody is fit and because we have an incredible squad and I won’t let them play as much as possible. In this year, without spectators, with the shortest competition ever... we started later and will finish earlier. So if you don’t rotate you cannot win all the competitions. You cannot be here in the position we are now".

The Man City boss was particularly critical of the recent international break, where some of his players were afforded 90 minutes in all three games. Guardiola said that his players have a great mentality and want to feature in every single game, but no player can play all the time physically or mentally and be ready every day to compete. His rotation should come in handy, with their upcoming Champions League schedule pitting them against Borussia Dortmund at home. John Stones and Ruben Dias will have their task cut out against Erling Haaland, whose links to Man City, have been swiftly quashed by Guardiola.

