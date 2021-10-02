Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Treats Wife Like A 'player On The Pitch' Claims Danilo

Danilo, the current Juventus full-back has played in some of the best teams in the world including Real Madrid, Manchester City, and now with the Old Lady. He has also played under some of the best managers in the history of the game including the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola, and now Massimiliano Allegri. The 30-year-old spent two seasons at the Etihad Stadium under Pep where Man City picked up two Premier League titles back to back. Danilo has opened up about his time with Guardiola and how fortunate he's been to have played under such great managers.

"I’ve been lucky, they are different, but they are all winners," the Brazilian full-back told the newspaper la Repubblica on his managerial history. "I have tried to learn from everyone."

He then spoke about his time with his former boss Pep Guardiola saying:

It was with Guardiola that I changed my way of seeing things, I didn’t play much also because of an injury. It’s true that it’s not easy to have a good relationship with him. He is never relaxed, he thinks about football all the time. I think at home, in the evening, he puts his wife on the couch as if she were a player on the pitch!

Danilo's time at Man City

He was brought in from Real Madrid for a fee reported to be around €30 million but was plagued with injuries during his two seasons there. He made 23 appearances for the club in his first season and just about reached double figures in the second campaign. He scored his first goal for his new team on December 23, when he replaced Fabian Delph late into the home fixture against Bournemouth and scored the final goal for a 4-0 win.

Pep on Jurgen Klopp

While speaking at his Liverpool pre-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp has made him a better manager. Pep said, "Jurgen Klopp's teams helped me to be a better manager. He put me on another level; to think about it, to prove myself, to be a better manager. That is the reason why I am still in this business."

