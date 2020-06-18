Man City Brush Aside Arsenal 3-0 As Football Returns To England After 100 Days

It is said that 'the more things change, the more they stay the same' and that proved correct on Wednesday evening after Arsenal suffered a heavy 3-0 loss at the hands of defending Premier League champions Manchester City on a day when England's top football league resumed after 100 days.

Arsenal's poor form against top four teams continues

The match was played under a number of special circumstances as no fans were allowed, the bench had to sit separately, there was artificial music for viewers, five substitutions per team, a cooling break after at every quarter-hour, and no handshakes were allowed before the match.

The two teams were raring to go after months of sitting at home and a few weeks of training, but the away side's bad fortunes were clearly seen in the first five minutes after Granit Xhaka was injured and had to be stretched off for Dani Ceballos and later Pablo Marri went down holding his ankle to force Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to make a second substitution and making way for a certain David Luiz who had a night to forget.

A simple pass from Kevin De Bruyne from the right side was misjudged by the Brazilian defender, and the ball bounced off his thigh to fall in the path of Raheen Sterling, who finally beat the Arsenal defence to score the first goal of the 'mini season'.

As the whistle blew for half time seconds after the opener, the North London side had Bernd Leno who had kept them in the game with as many as four world-class saves to keep them in the match.

If Arteta thought that his half time talk would change the complexion of the match, he was to be proved wrong almost immediately as Luiz fouled Riyad Mahrez in the penalty box receiving a red card for a second foul in a total of 30 minutes of play. De Bryune converted from the spot to double the lead.

Midway through the second half, City defender Eric Garcia collided with goalkeeper Ederson and after a prolonged treatment on the pitch, was also stretchered off with the stadium announcer saying, “We wish Eric Garcia a full and speedy recovery.”

Phil Foden wrapped up the match in injury time after Kun Aguero's shot deflected off the post.

The match witnessed players standing for a minute's silence in respect of Glyn Pardoe, a former City player and coach, was shown three weeks after the virus killed him at the age of 73. “Together we have been facing a health emergency,” the City stadium announcer said. “Heroes have risen to challenges we never imaged.”

The players also knelt to show support for George Floyd and the 'Black Lives Matter' movement - to remove any kind of racial discrimination from society. The players, for the first time sported kerseys with 'Black Lives Matter' instead of their names.

After the match, Arteta, who returned to Ethiad stadium for the first time since departing in December said, "Everything went wrong from the first minute when Granit got injured and we had to change the plan a little bit. Every possible accident that could have happened did today and not in the rest of the 10 games we have left."

