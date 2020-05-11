Man City's Wild Celebrations That Followed First PL Title Win In 2012 After Drama Vs QPR

It's been nearly eight years since one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history when Sergio Aguero's goal won Man City their first English top-flight title in the Premier League era. The incredible feat came in the most bewildering manner on the final day of the Premier League season. Sergio Aguero marked his name in the history books at Man City with virtually the final kick of the season that snatched the Premier League title out of Man United's grasp. A win was needed to dethrone Man United as champions of the land and Man City got the job done in the most dramatic of ways to win their first Premier League title, through superior goal difference.

Man City first PL title: Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero goals

Although 26 Sergio Aguero goals weren't enough to earn him the Golden Boot award in 2012, the Argentine will forever be remembered as the man who won Man City their first Premier League title. On May 13, 2012, Man City appeared to be suffering a sensational collapse against Queens Park Rangers(QPR) until the Edin Dzeko and Aguero goals in injury time propelled Man City to their first-ever title in the Premier League era. The Aguero goals have come in abundance since the Argentine joined Man City as the 31-year-old has gone on to become the club's all-time top goalscorer, but his goal against QPR in 2012 proved to be the scourge for Man United.

95. AGUERO SCORES AND WINS THE LEAGUE!!!! — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2012

Man City first PL title: Man City vs QPR scene at full time

Aguero's shirt came off after he found the net and he wheeled away in celebration joined by his teammates. At the full-time whistle, there was a pitch invasion and celebrations were understandably hysterical after the 3-2 win. Emotions had peaked as Joe Hart and Gael Clichy held each other, unwilling to let go and tearing up on the pitch. Staff members in different parts of the stadium went berserk. Former club captain Vincent Kompany was engulfed with affection from the invaders on the pitch as the celebrations had only just begun.

Man City Premier League titles: Pep Guardiola's record

Man City have won a total of six English top-flight titles since the club was formed in 1880. Manchester City have been crowned as Champions of England four times in the Premier League era. Pep Guardiola was the first Manchester City coach to win the Premier League title for the club in succession, amassing a total of 198 points over the previous two seasons.

