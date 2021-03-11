Man City Coach Guardiola Again Hilariously Claims 'Money Is The Reason' For Club's Success

After an impressive victory against Southampton, Man City coach Pep Guardiola lauded his players and hilariously claimed the money that the club spent is the reason for them winning. As a result of this win, Man City are 14 points clear of Manchester United at the top of the Premier League standings, having played a game more. Prior to beating Southampton, Man City's incredible 21-game winning streak in all competitions was ended by Man United.

Man City vs Southampton: Pep Guardiola claims 'Money is the Reason' for club's success

Even though Man City were not comfortable in the opening minutes of the game as they struggled against Southampton's press, their quality on the pitch helped them win the Man City vs Southampton in style and extend their lead in the Premier League standings. Both Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne scored a brace as The Citizens beat The Saints 5-2. The other goal was scored by Ilkay Gundogan from an impressive assist by Riyad Mahrez.

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola lauded his players and explained Man City won the game because of spending money. "Today, Manchester City won [due to] the quality of the players we have on the pitch, the players up front made the difference. The money we spend, that is the reason why we won today," said Guardiola.

This is not the first time that Pep Guardiola has attributed Man City's success to money. Guardiola shared the same opinion when he was asked about Man City's nineteen games winning streak when Man City beat Monchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League a few weeks ago. Guardiola had sarcastically said, "We have a lot of money to buy a lot of incredible players."

Over the last 20 years, The Citizens have spent nearly £2 billion ($2.8bn) with £500m ($707m) being spent since Guardiola took over in 2016. Under Guardiola, the club has brought the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias. Lionel Messi is the next big signing on Guardiola's radar as the Argentine continues to be unsettled with life at Camp Nou.

UEFA Champions League trophy is the next target for Man City and Pep Guardiola

Since Man City only needs six wins to lift the Premier League trophy, the next target for Pep Guardiola's side is the UEFA Champions League. After the win against Southampton, Guardiola cited defensive issues that needed to be corrected if Man City were to win knockout competitions. "Against West Ham, we had a throw and it ended with a goal. Same on Sunday against United. Kyle [Walker] made an incorrect action and it was a corner and then a penalty [against Southampton]. Like Gabriel [Jesus] [against United]. Improve this or we cannot win the knockout competitions. Our first goal we conceded we gave them and hopefully we can learn for knockout games. If not, we'll be out," said Guardiola.