Man City Coach Pep Guardiola Takes Subtle Dig At Man United While Lauding Southampton

Man City got back to winning ways against Southampton after Man United ended their 21-game winning streak in all competitions when the Red Devils beat the Citizens at the Etihad. As a result, Man United also stopped Man City from breaking Bayern Munich's record for the most consecutive wins (23) in all competitions amongst European clubs. However, that did not stop Pep Guardiola from taking a subtle dig at Man United.

Man City vs Man United: Pep Guardiola takes dig at rivals

After Man City beat Southampton 5-2, Pep Guardiola took a subtle dig at Man United when he complimented Southampton for the way they played. "The first 20 to 25 minutes, they were the best team we’ve faced here. Only respect and admiration for Ralph [Hasenhuttl’s] team," said Guardiola after the game. These comments come across despite Man City losing to Man United at home on the weekend.

Man City vs Southampton

Although Man City did not look comfortable in the opening exchanges of the game as they struggled against Southampton's press, they did end up winning in style. Riyad Mahrez was outstanding on the day as he scored a brace and got a brilliant assist. The other goals were scored by Kevin De Bruyne (2) and Ilkay Gundogan. As a result of this magnificent performance, Man City extended their points advantage in the Premier League standings from Man United by 14 points, having played a game more. Meanwhile, Southampton remain in fourteenth place, only seven points clear of the relegation places.

Pep Guardiola now has his eyes set on UEFA Champions League trophy

With Man City only needing six victories to lift the Premier League trophy, Pep Guardiola now shifts his focus to the UEFA Champions League. The Champions League is a crucial trophy for Man City as they have never won it in the club's history. Considering Pep Guardiola's past records, he seems the best man to help the Citizens achieve this feat. However, Pep has been concerned with the way City have been conceding goals in recent games and has highlighted that with such performances one cannot win knockout competitions.

"Against West Ham, we had a throw and it ended with a goal. Same on Sunday against United. Kyle [Walker] made an incorrect action and it was a corner and then a penalty [against Southampton]. Like Gabriel [Jesus] [against United]. Improve this or we cannot win the knockout competitions. Our first goal we conceded we gave them and hopefully we can learn for knockout games. If not, we'll be out," said Guardiola.