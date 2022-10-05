English footballer John Stones recently made an appearance on GOAL's Kit Collector and had his say about the age-old debate about who is the better footballer among Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Even though both football greats are in the twilight of their respective careers, the aforementioned question remains a favorite among football fans.

While everyone seems to have a different opinion on which player is the best, Manchester City defender John Stones seems to be no different. Having played against both Messi and Ronaldo, Stones had a straightforward answer to the question while he was checking out some of the legendary kits that Classic Football Shirts in Manchester.

Messi vs Ronaldo, who does John Stones prefer?

Speaking to Goal on Kit Collector, the Argentine footballer said, “It's for Messi for me. I don't think there's a right or wrong answer though - it's just personal preference”. Speaking more about the topic, the City defender added, “I wish I could be like Messi with the ball and do what he can do and score goals. On the other hand, what Ronaldo brings physically and with different kinds of goals - they're both so good."

More about the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate is unlikely to end soon, as both superstars previously represented clubs that were arch-rivals in the same league. Before moving to Parc des Princes last year, the Argentine in the summer of 2021, Messi spent his entire club career with Barcelona. The Portugal captain, on the other hand, played nine LaLiga seasons with Real Madrid.

Messi has scored a total of 780 goals and assisted 339 times in his career so far after making 988 appearances. Whereas, Ronaldo has assisted 231 goals while scoring 816 in 1132 matches. In their club careers, Messi has scored 690 goals in 824 games, while Ronaldo has netted 699 goals and made 198 assists.

Coming to the ongoing 2022-23 season, both players have had contrasting campaigns so far. Messi has scored a total of seven goals this season for PSG in 12 games across seasons. In the meantime, Ronaldo has registered only one goal so far in eight appearances for Manchester United.