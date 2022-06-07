Man City Defender Saves 10-yr-old From Being 'trampled' During Premier League Celebrations

A moment of happiness could have turned into tragedy for one of the families who had come to watch the Man City vs Aston Villa match at the Etihad stadium. Manchester City came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and lift the premier league crown on the final day of the season. Ilkay Gundogan scored the final two goals to lead his team to victory. While thousands of fans invaded the pitch after final whistle, Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo helped a little boy on his own who had been separated from his dad.

A report from manchestereveningnews.co.uk states that 10-year-old Ollie Gordon who suffers from autism and various other conditions followed fans onto the pitch after the conclusion of the Man City vs Aston Villa losing his dad in the process. Joao Cancelo was quick to rescue the kid from the mob. The family has now sent a letter to show their appreciation for his actions.

Ollie Gordon's mom Lauren while speaking to MEN Sport said, "He took off running, he’s got autism and not aware of dangers or anything so got excited and started running. He goes to the stadium with his dad quite a lot, especially recently. I was watching on the telly and saw Lee running across the pitch but not Ollie. I was panicking and trying to get hold of his dad. .He saw the Aston Villa keeper getting hit a foot away, you can see him on the videos. It scared him a bit and he saw Cancelo and headed towards him.

While showering more praise on Joao Cancelo, Lauren added, "He said if it wasn’t for Cancelo, who didn’t just hug him, he kept his arms around him which gave his dad time to get there. If he hadn’t, especially the size of the men. He’s pressed up against Cancelo’s chest with all these men crushing up against him. It could have been a completely different story, a little boy on his own on the pitch. That man should have been running around screaming and celebrating this win, but instead took time to stop and look after a little boy".

As per the report Ollie has written to Joao Cancelo thanking him for his kindness. Lauren said, "He was his second favourite player before, he’s definitely his first now. I don’t think there are words to thank Cancelo. He probably doesn’t see how important that was".

Manchester City EPL stats

Coming to Manchester City EPL stats, Kevin De Bruyne ended as the season's top scorer for the club with 15 goals. After the Belgian midfielder, Raheem Sterling (13) and Riyad Mahrez (11) are the next two players to have more goals. Pep Guardiola has now won ten titles in his 13 seasons as a top-flight manager and also became the fourth coach in Premier League history to win the domestic title four times in five seasons. Manchester City became only the fourth side in Premier League history to have lost the first match but still managed to win the title