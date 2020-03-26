Man City Fan And Star Rapper Bugzy Malone Involved In Horror Bike Accident In Manchester

The Bugzy Malone accident has grabbed a lot of attention on social media of late. Being a Man City fan, the Bugzy Malone incident has caused some panic around the blue half of Manchester. The Bugzy Malone bike crash took place in Bury, Greater Manchester after the rapper's three-wheeled quad bike crashed into an Audi A4.

Bugzy Malone rapper is a big Man City fan

Growing up in Manchester, the Bugzy Malone rapper clan was gaining gradual fame. However, despite a successful career in music, Man City has always been an affinity for the 29-year-old rapper. The past two seasons have been fruitful for Man City, as Pep Guardiola has dominated the English top-flight along with domestic competitions but last night, the Bugzy Malone incident has brought up a cause of concern at the club.

ALSO READ: Bugzy Malone Accident: Man City Send Wishes After Rapper Suffers From Horrific Bike Crash

Bugzy Malone rapper involved in a serious accident

The Bugzy Malone accident had fans of the rapper in meltdown as wishes and speedy recovery messages were all over Twitter. Defending Premier League champions Man City also opted to wish a speedy recovery along with prayers towards the musician following the Bugzy Malone accident. Here is the Man City message following the Bugzy Malone accident.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Abs In Another Home Workout During Coronavirus Lockdown

Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Bugzy Malone.



Wishing you a quick recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/xGQQ3Dk87f — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 26, 2020

Bugzy Malone accident: Bugzy Malone bike crash

The Bugzy Malone accident involved a horrific crash involving the rapper's quad bike. The Bugzy Malone bike crash took place in the Greater Manchester area throwing the Man City fan four metres away from his bike. The other vehicle involved in the Bugzy Malone accident was an Audi A4 which was rammed following the crash. In an area with a number of Man City fans, people gathered around the Bugzy Malone accident only to find the rapper severely injured.

ALSO READ: Harry Kane Urged To Quit Tottenham By Premier League Legend Alan Shearer

Man City news: Bugzy Malone bike crash aftermath

Although the Bugzy Malone bike crash was serious and the rapper has injuries, doctors have claimed that they aren't life-threatening. Here is footage of the aftermath of the Bugzy Malone bike crash:

ALSO READ: Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Does The Home Top Bin Challenge; Watch