Man City Fans Explode On Social Media After Harry Kane Transfer Rumours Grow Stronger

Harry Kane is one of the most prolific strikers in the world as the England international has been a key part of the Tottenham Hotspur team for years. Kane was one of the top players for the Spurs in the previous season as he scored 23 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League, which helped him win his 3rd Golden Boot award. But after spending 16 years at the club without winning a trophy, Harry Kane expressed his desire of leaving the club and going somewhere else to compete for trophies.

Harry Kane transfer: Man City bid for Kane

Official bid already sent from Manchester City for Harry Kane. 🚨



- £100M guaranteed as fee.

- #MCFC available to include players in the deal.

- Sterling, Laporte, Gabriel Jesus among the names.

- #THFC have NO intention to accept this bid.

- Nothing decided during the Euros. https://t.co/AYint8nAQD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021

In an interview with Gary Neville, Harry Kane said, "I need to have an honest conversation with the chairman." In this interview, Kane spoke about his thoughts on how he wanted to compete for trophies and play at the highest level of football. The striker is currently playing for England at the Euro 2020, but behind the scenes, many things have already started to develop.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City have submitted their first official bid for Harry Kane and the fee is reported to be around 100 million pounds with a few players expected to be a part of the deal. But the Italian also reported that chairman Daniel Levy would not accept this deal which means that City would have to revisit their strategy to avail the services of Harry Kane

Man City fans reaction to Harry Kane transfer

Daniel Levy's clear disinterest in selling the striker has had all the City fans get to Twitter to share their thoughts about the situation and it looks like all of them want the club to think of other options with the complications surrounding Kane's transfer. Fans believe that the Spurs reluctance to sell him might cost City a possible striker this summer and filling in that position is very necessary to compete for trophies once again next season.

If we try get Kane for the whole summer and end up not getting him and panic buying a striker at the end of the window then imma be mad :) — Cyrus 🙇🏻‍♂️ (@SilkyCyrus_74) June 19, 2021

Daniel Levy is ‘determined’ to keep hold of Harry Kane, and #ManCity are ‘reluctant’ to fight until the final days of the summer transfer window to sign the striker.



[@mcgrathmike/@SamWallaceTel] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 19, 2021

The Man City bid for Kane was one of the most outrageous deals, as the club was ready to offer 100 million pounds and players like Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus. But the Spurs have not accepted the deal yet and it looks like it is going to take much more than that to take Kane out of Spurs. Daniel Levy would never want to sell his talismanic striker but with Kane expressing his interest to leave the club, it will be interesting to see what happens.

Man City transfer news

Even before the Euro 2020 started, Man City had been heavily involved in transfer speculations and it looks like there are going to be some big recruitments the team is going to make to compete for the elusive Champions League trophy that they missed out on. The club is reportedly set to break the Premier League record to sign Aston Villa player, Jack Grealish. City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge fan of the player and if the deal happens, oppositions are going to have a tough time dealing with Grealish and De Bruyne. Erling Haaland is linked with all the top European Clubs but the chances of him making a move to City this year looks likely.

Image Credits: Harry Kane/Twitter