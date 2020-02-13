Man City Star Gabriel Jesus Splits Up With Girlfriend Fernanda Queiroz

It’s been a bumpy ride for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus so far in this Premier League season. The Man City star has had to warm the bench more often than not. He has failed to show up in the limited chances that he has got. Furthermore, it seems like Jesus has split up with girlfriend Fernanda Queiroz, months after moving in together.

Also Read: Marcelo Bielsa Likes To Get Naked And Lie Down On A Table For 30 Minutes After A Loss

Man City striker Gabriel Jesus reportedly breaks up with girlfriend Fernanda Queiroz

Man City striker Gabriel Jesus and Fernanda Queiroz had been living in his Cheshire mansion since October. The duo had started dating in the summer. However, a recent report in The Sun claims that the pair have split up and the model has not returned since flying back home for Christmas. Jesus has deleted all their pictures together from his Instagram account and also unfollowed her.

Also Read: Real Madrid Target Says Chelsea Is The Right Club For Ajax Teammate Hakim Ziyech

Gabriel Jesus' mother is the main woman in Man City striker's life

A Man City source told The Sun that Gabriel Jesus called time on the relationship to focus on his dwindling career in the Premier League. The playing days of Man City legend Sergio Aguero are numbered. Jesus wants to make the step up to be the club’s number one striker. However, he might be on the way out after failing to win the confidence of manager Pep Guardiola. Jesus has made it clear that regardless of who he’s dating, his mother will be the main woman in his life.

Also Read: Zinedine Zidane Hits Man With His Car, Real Madrid Manager Ends Up Taking A Selfie

Man City striker Gabriel Jesus still follows his mother's code

Gabriel Jesus is known for being devoted to his mother Vera. She nurtured the Man City striker with a strict upbringing. Vera stays with Jesus in England (along with her elder son Caique) so that Gabriel doesn't get lonely. Gabriel Jesus’ mother is a formidable woman. She still controls the Man City striker’s massive salary. Also, nightclubs, boozing and smoking are banned.

Also Read: Hakim Ziyech's Ultimate Dream Is To Play For Chelsea's Arch Rival From London