Man City Kicks Off The Treble Tour In India, Trophies Displayed At Kochi's Vembanad Lake

Kochi, 22nd September 2023: Manchester City kicked off their Treble Trophy in India yesterday at Kochi. The four highly coveted trophies - the Premier League trophy, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League trophy - along with the UEFA Super Cup made their way to the football-crazy city of Kochi and were accompanied by Manchester City Legend, Nedum Onouha.

The four trophies that constitute the Cityzens’ first-ever treble success were displayed on the scenic banks of the Vembanad Lake in Kochi, which is the longest lake in India and is well-renowned for hosting the Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

[FA Cup, Premier League Trophy, UEFA Champions League Trophy and UEFA Super Cup at the Vembanad Lake in Kochi during Manchester City Treble Tour in Kochi; Image: Manchester City]

The trophies will now make their way to the city of Mumbai, which is the home of Manchester City’s sister club from the City Football Group (CFG) club, Mumbai City FC