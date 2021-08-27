Man City Legend Kompany Says He Had 'nightmares' About Aguero Missing Title Winning Goal

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has one of the most remarkable moments in Football history to claim as his. The famously known 'Aguero 93:20 moment', where he scored in the third minute of the injury time, thereby clinching the Premier League title ahead of city rivals Manchester United in 2012, is still afresh in football enthusiasts' memories. Man City defeated QPR 3-2 in the dying minutes. Vincent Kompany, who is a club legend and is having a statue of himself unveiled at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their fixture against Arsenal on Sunday, captained City during their Premier League win in 2012. Speaking to Goal.com, Kompany said that a month after the game, he woke up having nightmares that what would have happened if the ball had not gone in.

"I have to say for about a month after that game I think I woke up, having nightmares about what if that ball didn't go in," Kompany recalls. You talk about rollercoasters of emotions and scenarios. It's like you get taken to the deepest depths of your feelings and crush everything. And then you get pulled back up to the highest moments of ecstasy or happiness. So, it was intense, as intense a moment as you can imagine.

Aguero will also have a statue added outside the stadium on a later date, while a sculpture of David Silva will also be unveiled on Saturday.

Kompany won many titles during his tenure City, but he said that something stood out about the 2011-12 squad explaining that they were a team that could bond within and outside of the pitch, but it was also a team that considered it normal to argue and there were heated moments amongst the players on the training ground and that according to Kompany, was their biggest strength.

Sergio Aguero 93:20 moment: Striker calls goal a fluke

Sergio Aguero, who is Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer with 254 goals, admitted on his YouTube channel that he played very little part in that match, claiming that the Aguero goal vs QPR was a fluke. He confessed that he did not do anything praiseworthy throughout the game. Aguero recalled that he received a kick at the back throughout the game, except the lucky Aguero 93:20 moment.

The Manchester City legend spoke in great depth about the Aguero goal vs QPR. He claimed that he didn't want to kick the ball the way it went in, nor was he aiming to hit it at the spot it ultimately landed in. The Argentine asserted that had the ball moved the way he wanted, it wouldn't have been a goal but had rather hit any of the defenders. However, he confessed that he was lucky to have scored, producing the famous Aguero 93:20 moment that still excites the Cityzens.

(Image Credits: AP)