Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Dedicates LMA Award To Nurses, Doctors Around The World

Pep Guardiola has been named as the LMA Manager of the Year 2021 for Manchester City's brilliant performances in the ongoing season. The Spanish tactician won his third Premier League title with Man City this year while also lifting his fourth consecutive Carabao Cup last month.

Pep Guardiola left emotional after winning LMA Manager of the Year 2021 award

Pep Guardiola was named the LMA Manager of the Year 2021 for the second time as the Man City boss previously won the award for the Manchester club's record-breaking 2017-18 campaign wherein The Cityzens managed to breach the 100-point barrier and became the first team in English top-flight history to pocket a century of points in a season.

After winning the LMA Manager of the Year award, the former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach went on to dedicate the awards to all the nurses and doctors from around the world. He also revealed how delighted he was to win the LMA Manager of the Year award for the second time, adding that it is such a special trophy for him to win as it is voted for by other managers.

The 50-year-old manager did not shy away from crediting his players and called them "fantastic" while revealing how their dedication and professionalism never wavered throughout one of the most challenging seasons he had ever faced. He also shared the credit with Man City's staff and revealed how they are "deserving of the highest praise". The Former FC Barcelona head coach also claimed how lucky he feels to have a team of people that are giving everything they have every day to make sure his team becomes the best version of themselves.

Pep Guardiola won the award while getting more votes than Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City), David Moyes (West Ham), Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds), Daniel Farke (Norwich) and Emma Hayes (Chelsea Women). Amongst the top five contenders in the running to win the LMA Manager of the Year 2021 award, Emma Hayes was the first manager from the women's game to be a solid candidate for the prestigious award. The Man City boss still has an important game to play this season as the Catalan stands a chance to complete a treble with Man City as they look to square off against Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final later this month

Man City vs Chelsea Champions League Final Prediction

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will be heading into the game with confidence having gotten the better of Pep Guardiola twice in the ongoing season. The Blues recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Man City in the FA Cup semi-finals and also went on to register a narrow 2-1 win in their previous Premier League clash. However, the London outfit has been inconsistent in recent times and Guardiola could relish the opportunity to get third time lucky against Thomas Tuchel in Portugal on May 29.