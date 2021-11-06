Man City Pile Pressure On Solskjaer With 2-0 Win Vs Man Utd, Netizens Trend 'OleOut' Again

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City cruised past rivals Manchester United 2-0 in the Manchester derby, courtesy of an own goal from Eric Bailly and Bernardo Silva.

And with every game, there has been a growing demand from fans to the Glazer family, asking them to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the manager. However, the Manchester United management has remained persistent and have stood by Solskjaer. Nevertheless, following the defeat to Manchester City, fans once again have stormed Twitter, as #OleOut trends, with many going ahead and discussing potential replacements.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Red Devils fans demand 'Ole Out'

With Manchester United losing out to Pep Guardiola's men, fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration as their side failed to put up a show. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

#Ole out

We are tired of this 😴 pic.twitter.com/S2FutNl07s — professor Amoh (@MTheshaq) November 6, 2021

if it doesn’t happen after this game it wont happen till Christmas #OleOutNow pic.twitter.com/qPILaLzIPI — Darry (@darry_md) November 6, 2021

If I don't see #Ole out by the end of tomorrow, Theres no way United are finishing in the top 4.I doubt they'd even qualify for the conference league under this manager.Shambolic!In terms of managerial options there's none but I'd much rather see this team play without a manager — Goutham Kumar (@egk_10) November 6, 2021

Life of a Man U fan ; This week #OLE OUT,following week OLE IN , again OLE OUT/ OLE IN week in week out just like a circus 🤡. So next Game it’s OLE IN then OLE OUT 🤦‍♂️. WHAT A LIFE🥱 ' #MUNMCI — 2021 European Champ (@NsofwaLombe) November 6, 2021

Irrespective of today's results but Ole should show us his back.

Because the boys are good enough for any team but the manager.#Ole out😫😣 pic.twitter.com/9Mj1Et0m3Z — Salongopeter (@Salongopeter1) October 30, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a message for the fans

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, Solskjaer said that he understands the frustration of the fans and said that the players and staff have been doing their all and will continue to do what it takes to get to winning ways.

"It’s so hard to go through a game like this and we understand everyone’s frustration and disappointment but these boys will do everything they can and the staff will do everything we can and try to get us back to everything we were: front foot, positive, attacking Man United. We’ll do what we can to do that." he said.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Ole admits Man Utd "nowhere near" the Citizens

The Man United boss also admitted that the team were nowhere near their best and things became harder after going a goal down.

"It's very difficult to talk now, of course, because we started the game off badly, passive and when they get the first goal, it was always going to be a difficult game anyway, but being 1-0 down was hard. David [De Gea] kept us in the game, some good stops and then they scored a goal they always score. [Joao] Cancelo cuts inside, cross [to the] back-stick that we know that’s going to happen and it shouldn’t happen. It's disappointing, of course."

"It’s hard to talk at the moment. We play against a good team, don’t forget that, but we were nowhere near what our standards and levels can be and that’s something we have to get back to. We’ve got to go back to being on the front foot, be more aggressive, maybe circumstances have made us a little bit more cautious and passive," Solskjaer said.

Image: AP