Man City Players Go WILD Celebrating After Reaching The Champions League Final: WATCH

Man City qualified for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final (UCL) following an impressive 2-0 (4-1 on aggregate) win over Mauricio Pochettino's PSG at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's side will now face either Chelsea or Real Madrid at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium for the final. The Champions League final date is May 29, 2021. Here is a preview of Man City's sensational performance and the wild Man City players celebration after the game.

It took just 11 minutes for Man City to open the scoring thanks to Riyad Mahrez. The move began with Man City goalkeeper Ederson producing an outstanding long ball to Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left-wing. The Ukrainian found Kevin De Bruyne who attempted a shot at goal but his effort was blocked by PSG captain Marquinhos. However, the ball then fell to the in-form Mahrez who made no mistake with his finish as he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to give Man City a 1-0 lead on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Despite a comfortable lead in the tie, Man City came all guns blazing in the second half. The Citizens almost doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when De Bruyne played in a delicious ball to Phil Foden. The English youngster was one-on-one with Keylor Navas, who made a brilliant save, but the goal would not have counted anyway since Foden was offside. A few minutes later, Mahrez doubled the lead for Man City as he finished from close range following some excellent link-up play by De Bruyne and Foden.

With Man City leading 4-1 in the tie, PSG's dream of reaching a second consecutive UCL final was virtually out of reach. As a result, tempers began to show on the pitch as Angel Di Maria was sent off in the 69th minute after he stamped on Man City captain Fernandinho's foot when the ball was out of play. The frustrations continued between players from both sides as De Bruyne, Zinchenko and Marco Verratti received yellow cards in a space of just over two minutes.

In the end, Mahrez's goals in each half ensured that the Cityzens made history by booking their place in their first UCL final. With Tuesday's win, another Manchester City Champions League record was achieved. Pep Guardiola's side broke the record for the longest winning run by an English club in European Cup history (7).

Manchester City players were ecstatic to reach their first UCL final and celebrated as though there was no tomorrow. The Man City players can be seen jumping in joy as Riton x Nightcrawlers' Friday song plays in the background. The Manchester City celebration video can be seen below: