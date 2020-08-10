Man City Sent Real Madrid A BLANK FAX During Robinho's Deadline Day Transfer In 2008

Man City's recent dominance in English football and their rise as one of the top teams in Europe was a gradual rise with the first sown when Abu Dhabi United Group's owner Sheikh Mansour took over the club in 2008. The Man City takeover is considered as one of the most pivotal moments in Premier League history as the club established itself in an era where Man United were simply referred to as Manchester due to their dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson. The new Man City owners started their reign with a signal of intent, signing Robinho from Real Madrid for a British record £32.5 million.

Real Madrid received blank fax ahead of Robinho Man City transfer

Robinho was one of the biggest stars in world football when he made the surprising move to Man City from Real Madrid in 2008. The Athletic reports that the former Brazilian international was keen on joining Chelsea and teaming up with Luis Felipe Scolari, who had managed him during his national team stint. However, former Man City CEO Gary Cook made an audacious late swoop for the Brazilian and the Real Madrid star arrived in Manchester much to the surprise of his new teammates.

Robinho was happy to sign for Man City knowing he would bag huge amounts of money and play regularly, something he was unable to do at Madrid. However, before the deadline day Robinho Man City transfer went through, the officials at Manchester City sent Real Madrid a blank fax, and the original documentation followed only after Los Blancos promptly asked them to resend it. The transfer was completed without a medical, changing the landscape of English football.

When the moment came to send Real Madrid the fax to complete the signing of Robinho in 2008, #ManCity put the paper through the wrong way up. All Madrid received was a blank fax until the message went back to Manchester that they should try again.



[@TheAthleticUK] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 10, 2020

Robinho Man City career

Robinho's arrival at Man City marked a changed in Man City's fortunes. The former Real Madrid man's debut against Chelsea saw him curl a free-kick past Petr Cech in front of a crowd which was 11,000 higher than their previous game. The former Brazilian international scored 11 goals by the turn of the year and ended the season with 15 goals across all competitions. Robinho fell down the pecking order in his second season after missing three months of action due to injury and sought a move away from the club. His second season saw him score a single goal before being loaned to Santos. In the summer, the former Real Madrid man signed for AC Milan for a fee of £15 million.

(Image Courtesy: Man City Twitter)