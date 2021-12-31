Man City Star Joao Cancelo Subjected To Assault During Robbery; Suffers Cuts To His Face

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo has been assaulted by robbers who stole jewellery and other items from the Portuguese star's house.

Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford helped them sustain their lead at the top of the Premier League Standings. Pep Guardiola coached team will head into the Christmas break with an 8-point lead over rivals Liverpool and Chelsea. While Manchester City have been a force to reckon with on the field, things turned ugly for the defending Premier League Champions with reports emerging about one of their star players being attacked in house robbery.

Joao Cancelo assault

According to reports, the Portuguese international was assaulted in a home robbery, which left him with a cut above his eye. Joao Cancelo took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a message along with the image of him suffering injuries after being attacked by four men.

According to ESPN, Manchester City's players and staff were due to stay in London between their games against Brentford and Arsenal but have now returned to Manchester before the match against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Joao Cancelo in his message on the Instagram handle wrote, "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face in this state. I don't know how there are people with such meanness. The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. After so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong like always."

Manchester City issue statement on Joao Cancelo's assault

Manchester City also took to Twitter to show their support to their first-team player. City in their statement wrote that the club are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home during which Joao was also assaulted.

The statement further said that the club is in support of Joao and his family, and that he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.