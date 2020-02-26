Man City Star Raheem Sterling's Daughter Sings Liverpool Songs To MOCK Father

Manchester City gear up to face off against the mighty Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Pep Guardiola and Co. will be keen to prove a point against Real Madrid after the recent two-year ban imposed on the former by UEFA authorities. Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling will be key for Man City as they head to the Santiago Bernabeu to play Zinedine Zidane's team on Wednesday night.

Also Read | When Diego Costa performed Rikishi's WWE move and sat on former Chelsea teammate

Real Madrid vs Man City: Man City coach Pep Guardiola addresses the press ahead of Real Madrid vs Man City tie

PEP 💬 This is a big opportunity. We are playing the kings of this competition. You never know what’s going to happen. We’ve tried to prepare.



The desire to win has to be there - more than that is impossible. It’s another game. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2020

Also Read | Man Utd welcomed 11 ‘guests of honour’ aged between 61 and 87 to highlight important issue

Real Madrid vs Man City: Man City star Raheem Sterling mocks him by singing Liverpool anthem

Ahead of the crucial clash against Real Madrid, Man City winger Raheem Sterling engaged in an interview with AS. The England international spoke about his relationship with his daughter - Melody Rose Sterling - who is a Liverpool fan. She has my sort of personality and she likes to banter and chant Mo Salah’s songs to me. Raheem Sterling said, "She knows the rivalry between Liverpool and the team that I play for so she's always singing their songs and trying to wind me up but that's just her personality."

It's been a tough season for Raheem Sterling and his Man City teammates as they find themselves second in the Premier League behind leaders Liverpool. Man City will look to Raheem Sterling and the rest of their attacking players to provide something to rejoice about at the Bernabeu.

Also Read | Lionel Messi pays EPIC tribute to 'predatory striker' and rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Also Read | I would love for Neymar to return: Lionel Messi has reiterated his admiration for star

Sergio Aguero pumped up ahead of Real Madrid vs Man City clash

A completely different beast when it comes to the knockout stages 🏆



💬 @aguerosergiokun



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/ng4J5FxmBf — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 24, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future' of football