Man City Transfer News: Jack Grealish Being Seriously Considered By Guardiola & Co.

After winning the 2020/21 Premier League, Manchester City and their boss Pep Guardiola are already looking for options to bolster their squad for the next season. As per the Man City transfer news, Jack Grealish has caught the eye of Pep's team after his impressive performances at Aston Villa. Here is a look at the Jack Grealish transfer news and whether the Jack Grealish Man City deal is a possibility.

Jack Grealish transfer news: Jack Grealish Man City transfer news receives greater attention after Aston Villa captain's impressive performances

According to the Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola regards Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as one of the best players in the Premier League. This season Grealish has scored six goals and 10 assists in just 26 Premier League games. His figures were impressive in the 2019/20 season as well since the Villa captain scored eight goals and six assists in 36 Premier League games.

𝟳𝟲 chances created in 𝟮𝟯 games. 🎯@JackGrealish magic when we last faced Crystal Palace! 🔮 #CRYAVL pic.twitter.com/yuHDQj8Prn — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2021

And it is not just Pep who seems on getting Grealish to City as some Man City fans have also gotten their hopes higher in recent weeks considering Grealish's open admiration and praise for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne at Man City. While speaking to UMM this year, Grealish said of the Belgian star, "De Bruyne is my favourite player. He's probably the most perfect footballer in the Premier League. I just try to take little bits out of his game."

Man City transfer news: Sergio Aguero exit could force Pep Guardiola to look for a striker in the summer transfer window

However, despite Pep Guardiola's admiration for Jack Grealish, recent reports have suggested that Manchester City will prioritise a striker this summer after club legend and all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero departed the Etihad upon the expiry of his contract. Moreover, City are believed to be hesitant to sign Jack Grealish because of his jaw-dropping value. Aston Villa have reportedly set the Jack Grealish value at nearly £100 million.

Who could Pep Guardiola sign if Jack Grealish transfer falls through?

With Manchester City reportedly prioritising a striker after Aguero departed the club, Pep Guardiola could consider signing Harry Kane, who reportedly made his desire to leave Tottenham clear. Kane is interested in playing for a club that could challenge for major trophies and City fit his desires perfectly. Pep Guardiola's men have already won the EFL Cup and the Premier League this season and will hope to win the Champions League when they face Chelsea on Saturday, May 29.

According to reports, the North London Club could require a staggering fee of £130 million just to begin negotiations. On top of that, reports from the Independent's Miguel Delaney reveal that club chairman Daniel Levy could demand £200 million for their talisman. However, these numbers seem far fetched considering Tottenham's Covid hit finances.