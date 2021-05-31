Man City Transfer News: Jack Grealish, Harry Kane Prefer Moves To City Over Man United 

Both Manchester City and Man United lost European finals in which they were the favourites to win this week. Ever since Sheikh Mansour's mega-money takeover at the Etihad Stadium, City have set their sights on conquering Europe and they came within a nose hair of achieving exactly that on Saturday but were beaten by Chelsea. Meanwhile, Man United suffered defeat in the Europa League final against Villarreal on penalties in Gdansk on Thursday.

The two Manchester giants are now reportedly set to make a splash in the transfer market for new arrivals. However, it appears that they also have the same targets, which is bound to make for an interesting summer. Here is more on who will Manchester City sign this summer, the Jack Grealish Man City transfer rumours and the Harry Kane transfer update as well -

Man City transfer news: Who will Manchester City sign this summer?

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland are among the big names to have been extensively linked with a move to the club. However, neither of those two or other potential signings will come cheaply; even in a transfer market that is set to be heavily shaped by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cityzens have also been linked with Spurs striker Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero, as per Man City transfer news in recent times.

#ManCity are the 'most interested club' and 'the favourites' to sign Harry Kane. @ManCity want to open talks 'as soon as possible' with Tottenham, with Kane as their 'first target' and the player would like the destination. As of today, Spurs are resisting.



[via @FabrizioRomano] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 24, 2021

Who will Man United sign this summer? Man United transfer news

According to reports from the Daily Telegraph, sections of the Manchester United squad want the club to sign Jack Grealish this summer. However, it is believed that Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to want Jadon Sancho as the next big signing in his rebuild of the club. Indeed, while there have been suggestions the club's Glazer family ownership are willing to splash the cash in an effort to placate protesting supporters, it is difficult to imagine both England internationals arriving at Old Trafford.

Jack Grealish was considering Manchester United last summer but prefers #ManCity now. Harry Kane wants @ManCity too — if he can get out of Tottenham.



[@SamLee/@TheAthleticUK] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 31, 2021

Jack Grealish Man City transfer and Harry Kane transfer update amid uncertainty over Spurs future

According to reports from The Athletic, Man City are now favourites to land Jack Grealish and Harry Kane in the summer. It is reported that both players were previously keen on joining Man United but now prefer a move to the Etihad instead. The duo was previously linked with potential moves to Old Trafford but it appears that City now have the advantage.

Grealish only recently signed a contract extension until 2025 with the Villans last summer and has become a key member of Dean Smith's squad. On the other hand, Kane is tied at Tottenham until 2024 but the England striker has expressed his desire to leave the North London outfit amid their failure to win silverware. However, Spurs are still reportedly unwilling to sell Kane.

