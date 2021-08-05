Man City Transfer News: Jack Grealish's Likely £100m Move To Break Premier League Record

After months of speculations, Manchester City have successfully completed the £100m transfer of Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa captain has been tracked closely by Man City coach Pep Guardiola, who regards him as one of the best players in the Premier League. Grealish will now undergo a medical before completing his Premier League transfer record move.

Man City transfer news: Jack Grealish set to undergo medical

Manchester City activated the £100m release clause in Jack Grealish's contract, a move that would not only break the Premier League transfer record but also the transfer record for a British player. The previous Premier League transfer record is currently held by Paul Pogba, who rejoined Manchester United for £93.25m from Juventus in 2016. Meanwhile, the transfer record for a British player is held by Gareth Bale, who joined Real Madrid for £85.3 million in 2013.

Jack Grealish to Manchester City, here we go! Paperworks signed tonight between Aston Villa and City. £100m final fee, contract also signed until June 2026. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC



Grealish will undergo his medical in Manchester on Thursday morning in order to complete the record-deal. pic.twitter.com/JwVvEn5Ewl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

Man City transfer news: Jack Grealish's contract details

According to top Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Jack Grealish will sign a five-year contract with Manchester City, which will keep him at the club till 2026. As per reports, the 25-year old will earn a whopping £360,000-a-week at the Etihad. This is expected to be a threefold increase in his salary as he reportedly earned £120,000-a-week at Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish's staggering stats for Aston Villa

Jack Grealish is an Aston Villa academy graduate and has made over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals in total. In the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, the Villa captain scored six goals and 10 assists in just 26 Premier League games. Meanwhile, he had decent figures in the 2019/20 season as well, when he scored eight goals and six assists in 36 Premier League games.

Man City transfer news: Harry Kane's signing yet a possibility

Tottenham Hotspurs' captain Harry Kane has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for the past many weeks, and in an attempt to force a transfer, the English international did not report to training for two days running. Kane has informed the club of his intention to leave them this summer. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is refusing to sell his prized asset and believes that Kane will still lead the club at the start of the new season. With Man City having completed a £100m transfer for Jack Grealish, their next target will be to sign Kane.