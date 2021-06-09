Man City Transfer News: Latest On Harry Kane, Jack Grealish And Nuno Mendes

Despite Manchester City being utterly dominant in the 2020/21 season, winning the Premier League and the EFL Cup, Pep Guardiola is already looking for options to bolster the squad for next season. As per the Man City transfer news, the trio of Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Nuno Mendes have caught the eye of Pep's team after their impressive performances last season. Here is a look at the latest football transfer news.

Harry Kane Man City transfer news receives greater attention after Tottenham captain's impressive performances

According to reports, Pep Guardiola is targetting Tottenham striker Harry Kane as a replacement for the departed Sergio Aguero. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly upset with the way the English striker went public over his desire to leave the club and is now determined to secure the best offer possible. The London club value Kane at around £150 million and are believed to not entertain any offers below this value.

As per the latest Harry Kane Man City transfer update, Manchester City have already met with the striker's representatives and there is believed to be a willingness to try and get a deal over the line. However, with the European Championships beginning this weekend any update on the Harry Kane Man City transfer is not expected any time soon. The Englishman is expected to be solely focused on leading his national side in the competition.

Jack Grealish Man City transfer news

According to ESPN, Jack Grealish is one of Manchester City's top targets this summer. Grealish, who is expected to be in contention for the starting line-up for England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, is also believed to be on Manchester United's target list for this summer's transfer window. The Aston Villa captain is reportedly valued at £100 million by the club.

Pep is known to be a long term admirer of Grealish and has also spoken publicly of his admiration of the player's ability. It is believed that Villa's £33m club-record move for Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia is a sign that City could complete a deal for Grealish, who signed a five-year contract to stay at Villa Park in 2020. If Grealish does indeed sign for the Cityzens he could form a devastating partnership with Phil Foden at the Etihad Stadium.

Latest football transfer news: Manchester City also eye €60M Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes is an 18-year old left-back who plays for Sporting Lisbon this season. The youngster was called up by Portugal for the Euro 2020 squad after his impressive performances in the Primeira Liga. Mendes was a key player in Sporting's defence as the club posted the best defensive record in the league, conceding just 20 goals in 34 games.

It is believed that Sporting want approximately €60M for their star left-back. While Pep Guardiola's side are keeping a close tab on the youngster it is unlikely they will make a move for him as they are also exploring the possibility of signing Kane and Grealish. However, they could revisit a move for Mendes in 2022. The summer transfer window date for Premier League clubs is from Wednesday, June 9 to Tuesday, August 31.