Man City Transfer News: Real Madrid Gunning For In-form Riyad Mahrez After Kylian Mbappe?

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are reportedly showing interest in Man City's in-form winger Riyad Mahrez as per the latest Man City transfer news. It is believed that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane isn't happy with his current wing options and will target a move for the Man City wide man when the summer transfer window opens. The Algerian playmaker was at his scintillating best as Man City cruised to a 5-2 win over Southampton on Wednesday night, stretching their lead at the top of the PL table to 14 points.

Man City vs Southampton: Riyad Mahrez dazzles in stunning victory for PL leaders

Only days after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United ended Man City's 28-game unbeaten run, Pep Guardiola's men returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory 5-2 at home in the Man City vs Southampton game recently. The hosts took the lead on 15 minutes as Kevin De Bruyne bundled home after Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy had saved an effort from Phil Foden. The Saints, however, struck back 10 minutes later when James Ward-Prowse converted from the spot after Jannik Vestergaard was fouled in the box.

City regained their lead through Riyad Mahrez's superb goal before Ilkay Gundogan added a third before half-time. Just 10 minutes after the interval, Mahrez got his second and City's fourth following a neat exchange with Foden. Che Adams got another one back for the Saints but De Bruyne restored City's three-goal advantage before the hour mark.

The win for City moved them closer to winning their third league title in a space of four years as Pep Guardiola's side are now 14 points ahead of second-placed Man United, who still have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Southampton remained in 14th place, seven points above the relegation zone.

Man City transfer news: Real Madrid keen on signing Riyad Mahrez?

According to reports from Foot Mercato, the reigning Spanish champions have been impressed with Riyad Mahrez's recent displays at Man City. The report claims that Zidane has been dissatisfied by his current wingers Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. and Marco Asensio and will head into the transfer market to purchase a new wide player. Zidane, who is also of Algerian descent, is believed to be a huge admirer of Mahrez.

It was previously reported that Madrid chief Florentino Perez will back the Frenchman in the summer transfer window. The 13-time European champions are also eyeing a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema and have been heavily linked with a move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

Riyad Mahrez stats and contract with Man City

Mahrez has a contract with City through the 2022-23 season and adds invaluable depth to Pep Guardiola’s attack. Reports suggest that Man City have no intention of allowing the 30-year-old to leave the club in the summer. Mahrez joined Man City in the summer of 2018 and won the PL title in his first season with the club. He previously won the title with Leicester City in 2016.

Mahrez has scored 10 goals and racked up four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for City this season.

