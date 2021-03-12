Man City Transfer Rumours: Sergio Aguero Seeks Exit, 'Disillusioned' With Pep Guardiola

Four-time Premier League champion Sergio Aguero is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of clarity surrounding his future at Man City. As things stand, the Argentine forward's contract at the Etihad is set to expire in the summer and Aguero has been linked with a potential move to Barcelona. It is suggested that Aguero has been upset with the manner in which Pep Guardiola has used him this season, particularly in recent weeks when he has been fully fit and anxious to start more games.

Man City transfer rumours: Sergio Aguero set to leave City?

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Sergio Aguero has felt discouraged over the vagueness in which Man City are handling his contract situation. Aguero's current deal with the Premier League leaders expires in the summer of 2021 and the Argentine has been free to speak with other clubs over a potential move but reports suggest that out of respect for Man City, Aguero chose against speaking with other clubs in Europe. Aguero felt that City would offer him a new deal but there have been no indications of the club offering their star forward a new contract.

This has put top suitors across Europe, including PSG and Barcelona on red alert. Aguero, who is Man City's all-time top goalscorer with 256 goals, is close friends with Lionel Messi and the newly-appointed Barca president is eager to bring Aguero to the Camp Nou to convince Messi to stay as well. Aguero has also won five League Cups and an FA Cup in his near 10-year spell at Man City.

Sergio Aguero injury woes and disappointment in Guardiola

While injuries and illness have restricted Aguero's involvement this season, Pep Guardiola has continued to favour other options since the striker returned to fitness. The 32-year-old has made just three Premier League starts this season, as speculation about his future mounts. He's also made only four appearances in the Champions League and scored only two goals all season, which incidentally came in the European competition.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Aguero hoped to be in the Man City starting line-up to face Southampton but was left baffled Guardiola opted to bench him, which fuelled his Man City transfer rumours further. The report also added that Aguero now believes Pep Guardiola has already made a decision over his future and the player was left disappointed in the Catalan.

Man City next match: PL leaders to face Fulham at the weekend

Keeping aside the Sergio Aguero injury, the Man City next match is against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, March 13. Man City are currently 14 points ahead of second-placed Man United in the Premier League standings. Fulham are currently 18th in the Premier League standings but beat reigning champions Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield last weekend.

