Man City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Match In India, US & UK?

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are up against each other in the Leg 1 match of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinals at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The match will mark the return of Champions League action as Liverpool and Benfica will headline another quarterfinal match tonight. However, the Man City vs Atletico Madrid match is a much-anticipated clash as it will feature two teams that play with different styles.

City manager Pep Guardiola is commonly known for his aggressive approach during matches, which is the opposite of Simeone’s defensive shield. At the same tie, Guardiola will be also eyeing his first UCL winner’s trophy as the head coach of City after losing out on it last year, following their loss to Chelsea in the finals. Talking about the head-to-head states, Manchester City will be against Atletico for the first time in the UCL tournament.

Speaking about recent form, City head into the match after earning a 0-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League game on April 2, where Kevin De Bruyne and IIkay Gundogan scored one goal each. They qualified for the quarter-finals on the back of the 0-5 win against Sporting in Leg 1 of the Round of 16 stage, which was followed by a Leg 2 match that ended in a 0-0 draw. On the other hand, Atletico head into the match after earning a 4-1 win over Alaves on April 3. It is pertinent to mention that Atletico qualified for the quarterfinals by defeating Manchester United in the Round of 16.

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson Moraes(GK); Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Jan Oblak(GK); Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Reinildo Mandava, Marcos Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke, Reman Lodi, Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix