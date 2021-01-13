Man City Vs Brighton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League 2020-21 Live

Manchester City will go up against Brighton & Hove Albion FC on Matchday 18 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. The Man City vs Brighton match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST (6:00 PM GMT) from the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on January 13, 2021. Here are the Man City vs Brighton live stream details, how to watch Man City vs Brighton live in India, Man City vs Brighton prediction and the Man City vs Brighton team news.

Man City vs Brighton team news: Premier League preview

Manchester City have tapped into a rich vein of form and will be looking to extend their undefeated streak in the Premier League to eight games. They will be coming off an easy 3-0 win over Birmingham in their FA Cup 3rd round game on Sunday. Hit with a slew of COVID-19 infections, City are already without Ferran Torres, Eric Garia, Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle. They will now add Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake to this list but will have Raheem Sterling back in the side.

Brighton have either lost or drawn each of their PL games since their 3-0 win over Newcastle in September 2020. They are coming into this game having won their FA Cup game against Newport County on penalties but it will take something special for them to beat City in their home ground on Wednesday. They will be missing Yves Bissouma, Danny Welbeck, Aaron Connolly, Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey for this game.

Man City vs Brighton live stream details

The Man City vs Brighton game will be televised on the Stars Sports Select 1/HD channels in India. The Man City vs Brighton live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Fans can stay updated on the Man City vs Brighton live scores on the Premier League's websites and social media channels.

Premier League Standings

Defending champions Liverpool have been dethroned from their long-time spot as the No.1 team by a resurgent Manchester United side that recorded a 1-0 win over Burnley on Wednesday. At No.3 and 4 are Leicester City and Everton respectively with 32 points each, followed by Tottenham, Manchester City and Southampton who have 29 points each. A win in this game could take Man City straight into the top 5, possibly even the top 3.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls find themselves in 17th place on the Premier League standings - just one spot away from the drop zone. They have managed just two wins in 17 games and it will take all their effort to keep them in the top flight for next season.

Man City vs Brighton prediction

According to our prediction, Manchester City will win this game 2-0.

Note: The Man City vs Brighton Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Manchester City Twitter