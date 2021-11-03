Man City Vs Brugge LIVE Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Premier League giants Manchester City will take on Club Brugge in their next UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday night as both teams look to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 1:30 AM IST on November 4 from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Ahead of this much-awaited encounter, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Man City vs Club Brugge live stream details.

Man City vs Club Brugge live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. The Man City vs Club Brugge game will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD & HD. Meanwhile, the Man City vs Club Brugge live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the UK?

Football fans in the UK wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network which have the official telecasting rights in the country. The UCL match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the match live using the BT Sport live stream. The match will kick-off live at 8:00 PM BST on November 3.

Man City vs Club Brugge live stream details in the US

Unfortunately for US fans, there is no live telecast available of UEFA Champions League matches. However, fans can catch all the live-action using the live stream available on the Paramount+ app. The UCL match will kick off live at 3:00 PM ET on November 3.

Man City vs Club Brugge team news

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez

Club Brugge predicted starting line-up: Simon Mignolet; Eduard Sobol, Stanley N'Soki, Jack Hendry, Clinton Mata; Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Noa Lang, Kamal Sowah; Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere