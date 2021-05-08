Man City Vs Chelsea Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details For Premier League Clash

Champions-elect Manchester City will take on top-four chasing Chelsea in Matchday 35 of the Premier League 2020/21 season. The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium and will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, May 8. Here's a look at how to watch Man City vs Chelsea on TV, team news and our Man City vs Chelsea prediction for the same.

Man City vs Chelsea prediction and preview

Before their Champions League final at the end of this month, both Chelsea and Manchester City will face off to settle some scores in the Premier League and provide a preview to the showpiece event. Pep Guardiola's side could move closer to being crowned champions of England again, if they clinch the three points at home against Chelsea. The leaders have a 13-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, and the PL title has long been foregone conclusion since January. Guardiola's side are on a five-game run winning run, since Tuchel's Chelsea ended Man City's quadruple hopes.

Chelsea are best placed to clinch the fourth place in the Premier League table and seal Champions League qualification, should they fail on the biggest stage later this month. The Blues have a 3-point lead over fifth-placed West Ham, but matches against Man City, Arsenal, Leicester City and Aston Villa will test Tuchel's side and their resolve in the closing weeks of the season. Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since their second leg loss to FC Porto, but dropped points against Brighton recently. Man City are favourites and are likely to wrap up the Premier League title on Saturday.

Man City vs Chelsea team news

Both Chelsea and Man City are likely to rotate their XIs considering their midweek Champions League excursions. Man City could hand Sergio Aguero another start after his goal-scoring return against Crystal Palace, while Aymeric Laporte should come in for John Stones who serves a suspension. Eric Garcia is ruled out with illness, while the likes of Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko are likely to make way for Rodri and Benjamin Mendy. As for Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic remains ruled out with an injury, while the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell could be roatetd with Tuchel having plenty of options at his disposal.

Man City vs Chelsea team news: Predicted XIs

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling Chelsea: Mendy; Zouma, Rudiger, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea stream?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select. The Man City vs Chelsea stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The game kicks off at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, May 8.

(Image Courtesy: Chelsea, Man City Instagram)