Man City Vs Dortmund: Haaland Excited As He Steps Onto Etihad Pitch For The First Time

Erling Haaland has a host of clubs on his radar as the summer transfer window approaches and Tuesday night's Manchester City are one of the interested parties. The 20-year-old striker has been a force of nature since joining Dortmund last January, and his demand has skyrocketed with many top European clubs eyeing a centre forward. While a move is yet to materialise, Haaland was simply amazed after he walked into the Etihad Stadium, and there's enough to suggest that he might like do that more often.

Man City vs Dortmund: Erling Haaland in awe of Etihad Stadium ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Erling Haaland has dominated headlines since the Champions quarter-final draws happened, with a blockbuster Man City vs Dortmund clash lined up. Many cited that the Champions League quarter-final was the perfect audition for the youngster to showcase his talents and convince Pep Guardiola and the Man City hierarchy to get their chequebook ready. And now in Manchester for the first leg of the Man City vs Dortmund tie, the Norway international has been dropping subtle hints on how he would love to don the sky blue next season.

Haaland was spotted with a sky blue backpack while checking into The Lowry Hotel, which many believe is a clear indication of his preference to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer. The 20-year-old also matched it with a face mask of the same colour, much to the delight of the Cityzens who flocked to social media with excitement. If that was not all, Haaland was visibly awestruck when he walked into the Etihad Stadium on Monday for the first time. The Dortmund superstar was walking through the tunnel with Jude Bellingham and uttered the words, "Beautiful, huh?", another indication that he would love to join Man City.

All smiles from @ErlingHaaland as he witnesses the Etihad Stadium for the first time! ðŸ¥°ðŸ’™ @BVB pic.twitter.com/y6XLHdoTdD — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 5, 2021

Haaland, who is the Champions League top scorer this season, is known to be the Etihad officials' number one striker target to succeed Sergio Aguero in the upcoming transfer window. The 20-year-old has a release clause of around £60m that comes into effect in 2022, which means that Dortmund will have to sell this summer if they are to maximise their earnings from a sale of the Norway international. And while Pep Guardiola has quashed those rumours, Haaland seems destined to join Man City like his father, who played for the club in the early 2000s before the Sheikh Mansour era.

UCL live stream: How to watch Man City vs Dortmund live?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Man City vs Dortmund live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 7, 12:30 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: BVB Instagram)