Man City Vs Dortmund Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Manchester City will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash on Tuesday, April 6. The game between Man City and Dortmund is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Man City vs Dortmund team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Man City vs Dortmund: Champions League quarter-final preview

Man City took another giant step forward towards the Premier League title, following a dominant 2-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday. The Cityzens are now 14 points clear of Man United, who have a game in hand. While Pep Guardiola's dominance in the Premier League has been evident for the past few seasons, the Manchester giants have seen their European journeys end in the quarter-finals three seasons in a row.

City cruised past Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in the round of 16 to ease into the last eight of the tournament before the international break. Guardiola's men have now also kept seven Champions League clean sheets in succession.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund head into this game following a worrying result in the Bundesliga, as Haaland drew a blank while Andre Silva popped up with a late winner for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-1 win at the Westfalenstadion. With a top-four finish looking increasingly unlikely for Edin Terzic's men, they must somehow attempt to go all the way in this season's Champions League. However, the Black and Yellow have not advanced past the quarter-final stage since the 2012/13 season, where Bayern Munich beat them in the final.

Man City vs Dortmund team news, injuries and suspensions

Man City have no injury concerns heading into the game but Joao Cancelo and Fernandinho are suspended for the clash. Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling are expected to start in attack for the hosts.

Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will play no part in the game on Tuesday due to an injury. Dan-Axel Zagadou and Axel Witsel are also on the treatment table. Erling Haaland is set to start in attack for the visitors.

Man City vs Dortmund prediction

Man City have been simply tremendous over the past few months while Dortmund's struggles continue. Our prediction for the first leg is a 2-0 win for the hosts.

UCL live stream: How to watch Man City vs Dortmund live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Man City vs Dortmund live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.



Image Credits - Man City Twitter, Dortmund Instagram