Man City Vs Leicester City Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Premier League Matchday 3

After kickstarting their new season with back-to-back victories, Manchester City face the first big test of the season, hosting Leicester City on Sunday. Heading into Matchday 3, the Foxes are the Premier League leaders, having bagged wins in their opening two league matches. Meanwhile, Man City will be playing the second game of their Premier League campaign after being rested for Matchday 1 due to congested schedule.

Man City vs Leicester City schedule

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Date: Sunday, September 27

Kick-off: 9:00 PM IST

Man City vs Leicester City live stream details

Live broadcast of the Premier League match will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2. Additionally, the Man City vs Leicester City live stream will be available on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. However, one will need a premium membership to enjoy the game live.

Also Read | Who Is Alica Schmidt? Dortmund's New Fitness Coach Is The New Buzz On Social Media

Man City vs Leicester City preview

Pep Guardiola's side will be entering Sunday's tie full of confidence, having not lost to the Foxes in their previous three matches. However, Guardiola will be wary of the counter-attacking ability of Brendan Rodgers' side, who managed to score an impressive 2-1 victory over Man City during the 2018-19 season.

𝓔𝔁𝓽𝓻𝓪𝓸𝓻𝓭𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓻𝔂



Ahead of #MciLei, enjoy our wonderful 3-1 win at the Etihad in 2016! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZrCjdzSkzh — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 26, 2020

City's opening game of the season was a rather comfortable 3-1 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus meant Wolves were always left chasing the match despite scoring a goal in the second half. On Sunday, City will be without a recognised striker in the squad after Jesus was ruled out for the fixture earlier this week.

With Sergio Aguero still long way off first-team action, Guardiola could once again rely on Raheem Sterling to lead his side's attack. The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan are also ruled out for Sunday's home game against Leicester City.

Also Read | Emre Asik's Wife Yagmur Asik Reportedly Paid £1m To Get Ex-Turkey International Killed

Leicester too were dealt a huge blow during the mid-week Carabao Cup tie after Wilfred Ndidi was ruled out with a groin injury. Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Nigerian will have to undergo a surgery, suggesting he faces almost a month-long spell on the sidelines. The 2016 Premier League champions will also be without full-back Ricardo Pereira and new signing Cengiz Under on Sunday.

Despite exiting the Carabao Cup after a 0-2 loss to Arsenal, Rodgers will be hopeful of pulling off an upset in Manchester. Leicester have, so far, been impressive in the Premier League, having already scored seven times in just two matches. New signing Timothy Castagne has slotted in extremely well for his new side, scoring a goal and proving an assist in his first two starts for the club. The likes of Jamie Vardy, Dennis Praet and Youri Tielemans have looked good too.

Here's a pic of Timothy to remind you to make your #FPL changes while there's still time 👍 pic.twitter.com/gjJHfpwlNn — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 26, 2020

Also Read | Sandesh Jhingan To Sign For ATK Mohun Bagan, To Become Highest Valued ISL Player: Report

Man City vs Leicester City predicted line-ups

Manchester City

Ederson (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne

Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne, Nampalys Mendy, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Also Read | Cavani Transfer To Atletico Madrid: Former PSG Striker To Unite With Luis Suarez?

(Image Credits: Man City, Leicester Twitter)