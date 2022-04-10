Man City Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

Manchester City are up against Liverpool in the Premier League 2021-22 match at the City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday. City head into the home game after earning a 0-2 win against Burnley in their last EPL game on April 2 and after earning a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg match of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. On the other hand, Liverpool are coming off a 1-3 win over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, having earned a 2-0 win over Watford in their last Premier League match.

Both teams currently sit at the top of the EPL 2021-22 points table, with City placed at the top, only one point clear of Liverpool. The home side for Sunday’s match-up has won three, lost one, and drawn one match in their last five league games. At the same time, Liverpool head into the match on the back of five wins in their last five league games. With that said, here’s the live streaming details and predicted starting line-ups for the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Man City vs Liverpool, EPL 2021-22 match, on the live broadcast by Star Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar website and mobile application. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) wondering how to watch Man City vs Liverpool, EPL 2021-22 match, can tune in to the live telecast by Sky Sports Premier League. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sky Go app. The match will start at 4:30 PM on Sunday in the UK.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match in the US?

Football fans in the United States(US) can watch Man City vs Liverpool, EPL 2021-22 match, by tuning in to the broadcast by the USA network. The match will be streamed live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM in the US on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match: Predicted Starting Lineups

Manchester City predicted starting lineup: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling

Liverpool predicted starting lineup: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

(Image: AP)