Man City Vs Liverpool: Top FPL Picks For Matchday 32 Along With Options To Replace Salah

After 31 matchdays, the Premier League has reached its climax stage as leaders Manchester City will take on second-placed Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, in what could be the biggest match of all time. After having played 30 games each, the two sides are separated by just one point, making this match a potential title decider.

With England's top-flight set to feature a blockbuster encounter this weekend, here are some tips for fantasy enthusiasts as to what changes they could make to their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team.

FPL tips ahead of Man City vs Liverpool

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris/Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben White, Conor Coady, Craig Dawson/Jonny Evans

Midfielders: Heung-min Son (VC), Mason Mount, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Diogo Jota/Phil Foden

Strikers: Harry Kane (C), Michail Antonio

Fantasy Premier League: Best replacements for Mohamed Salah

With Manchester City and Liverpool going head to head this weekend, Premier League fans can expect the contest to be a thriller and one that is potentially end to end. However, since this match could prove to be a title decider, the contest also promises to be a nail-biting one, suggesting that Fantasy Premier League enthusiasts may earn more points from other marquee players rather than having stars of Liverpool or Man City.

With Mohamed Salah being the most picked player in FPL, here is a look at two potential options that can not only replace the star Egyptian winger ahead of the Man City vs Liverpool clash but also perhaps wear the armband:

Heung-min Son: With Tottenham set to face Aston Villa, who have lost three consecutive games in a row, fans could consider replacing Mohamed Salah with the South Korean. Son has been in outstanding form in the previous two gameweeks as he has returned 12 and 15 points respectively. Bukayo Saka: With Arsenal set to face Brighton, who have lost six consecutive games in a row, fans could consider replacing the Egyptian star with the 20-year old Englishman. While Saka failed to make a mark in the Gunners' previous game against Crystal Palace, he is yet expected to return to top form this weekend against Brighton.