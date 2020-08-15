Man City Vs Lyon Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, Champions League Quarter-final Live Info

Pep Guardiola's Man City will face Rudi Garcia's Lyon in the last of the Champions League quarter-final ties on Saturday. The Man City vs Lyon clash is scheduled to kick-off at 9:00 pm CET (Sunday, 12:30 am IST) at the Estadio Jose Alvade. Here's a look at the Man City vs Lyon prediction, Man City vs Lyon H2H record and the Man City vs Lyon live stream details.

Champions League quarter-finals: Man City vs Lyon prediction and match preview

Man City knocked out Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid over the last over two legs in the Champions League Round of 16. The Citizens certainly have momentum on their side following their 4-2 aggregate victory over Madrid and were clinical when the chances arrived. However, after finishing second on the Premier League table and exiting the FA Cup in the semi-finals, Guardiola will be hoping to go all the way in the Champions League this season. Benjamin Mendy is back for Man City following a suspension but Sergio Aguero remains unavailable.

Lyon stunned Italian champions Juventus to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after the aggregate score ended 2-2. This will be Lyon's first appearance in the UCL quarter-finals since 2009-10. Lyon finished the Ligue 1 season in seventh place and the only way for them to qualify for European football next season is to win the Champions League. For Lyon, Jason Denayer remains a doubt. Our Man City vs Lyon prediction is that Man City will win the one-legged tie and advance to the UCL semi-finals.

Man City vs Lyon H2H record

The Man City vs Lyon H2H record favours the French side as the two teams have faced each other only twice so far. Lyon registered their first win over Man City at the Etihad back in September 2018 during a Champions League Group stage game. The second game ended 2-2. Man City are yet to win against Lyon.

Man City vs Lyon live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Man City vs Lyon live stream on BT Sport. In India, the Man City vs Lyon live stream will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Champions League game can also be streamed on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Lyon / Man City Instagram