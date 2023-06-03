Man City Vs Man United: Take A Look At Major Records And Stats Ahead Of The FA Cup Final

Quick links:
Image: AP
Manchester United looks to stop Manchester City’s bid to end the season with a treble of trophies, heading into the FA Cup 2022-23 final at Wembley Stadium in London. The marquee clash would begin at 7:30 p.m. IST and will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Heading into the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final, here’s a look at the key records, stats, and numbers on the line on Saturday evening.
Manchester City: Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson, Rúben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gómez, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, Máximo Perrone, Ilkay Gündogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez
Manchester United: David de Gea, Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Lisandro Martinez, Raphaël Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, Phil Jones, Teden Mengi, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Zidane Iqbal, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Facundo Pellistri, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst