Man City Vs Man United: Take A Look At Major Records And Stats Ahead Of The FA Cup Final

Manchester United looks to stop Manchester City’s bid to end the season with a treble of trophies, heading into the FA Cup 2022-23 final at Wembley Stadium in London. The marquee clash would begin at 7:30 p.m. IST and will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Heading into the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final, here’s a look at the key records, stats, and numbers on the line on Saturday evening.

Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final: Records on the Line & Key Stats

The FA Cup 2023 final will be the first-ever major final between the arch-rivals

Manchester United head into the match on the back of five wins in the last six FA Cup encounters against City, including a 3-2 win in January 2012

This will be the third match between Manchester City and United in Wembley Stadium after City won the FA Cup semis by 1-0, with the Red Devils winning 3-2 in the community shield

City will be making their 12th appearance in the FA Cup final, while it will be the 21st FA Cup Final for United

City have won the tournament six times, while United chase their 13 FA Cup title win

United and Arsenal are tied for the joint-most no. of appearances (21) in the FA Cup final

United has finished the FA Cup final on the losing side on eight occasions, which is also the joint-most by any team alongside Chelsea and Everton

Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final: City vs United Full Squads

Manchester City: Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson, Rúben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gómez, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, Máximo Perrone, Ilkay Gündogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez

Manchester United: David de Gea, Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Lisandro Martinez, Raphaël Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, Phil Jones, Teden Mengi, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Zidane Iqbal, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Facundo Pellistri, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst