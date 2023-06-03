Man City Vs Man United: Analyzing Head-to-head History Ahead Of The FA Cup Showdown

Having clinched the Premier League 2022-23 title, Ilkay Gundogan’s Manchester City would face the Bruno Fernandes-led Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3. City seeks to defeat United in the first-ever major final involving both teams, chasing their dream of completing a treble of trophies. While they face Erik ten Hag’s men in their next fixture, the City will clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League 2022-23 final on Sunday, June 11.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: All-time head-to-head records

It is pertinent to mention that the Manchester derby is one of the longest-running battles in English football, with their maiden clash dating back to 1881. Having clashed 189 times so far across competitions, United leads the head-to-head charts with 78 wins, while Manchester City follows with 58 wins. 53 games between both teams have ended in draws.

Man United vs Man City: Head-to-head records in the FA Cup

In the FA Cup, Manchester United has won six out of their nine fixtures against City, scoring 18 goals while City has scored 12. Their latest encounter in the FA Cup took place during the third round in 2012, where the Old Trafford-based side won by 3-2. On the other hand, Man City defeated Man United by 1-0 during the FA Cup semifinal in 2011.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Head-to-head records in last 5 games

In the 2022-23 season, United and City last encountered each other in the Premier League on January 14. The Red Devils won the clash by 2-1, following up on the 3-6 loss they suffered in their first matchup of the season on October 2 last year. Interestingly, their last five encounters ahead of the FA Cup final have been played in the English top-tier league, with the Citizens leading the head-to-head stats by 3-2.

FA Cup Final: Predicted Starting Lineups for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester City Predicted Starting Lineup: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Nathan Aké, John Stones, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

Manchester United Predicted Starting Lineup: David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelöf, Raphaël Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford