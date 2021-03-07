Man City Vs Man United Live Stream: How To Watch Manchester Derby, Prediction & Team News

The Manchester derby promises an action-packed clash with the top two teams of the Premier League trying their fortunes on Sunday, March 6, 2021. The match could well decide the fate of the Premier League championship this season. Here are the Man City vs Man United live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch Manchester derby live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Bangla. The Man City vs Man United live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch manchester derby:

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Date: Sunday, March 7, 2021

Time: 10 PM IST

Man City vs Man United prediction and preview

Man City have managed to turn their season for the better as they continue to edge towards the Premier League title undeterred. Pep Guardiola's men arrive into the game following a thrilling 4-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Gabriel Jesus struck twice, while a goal from Riyad Mahrez and an own goal from Leander Dendoncker did wonders for the Etihad-based outfit.

On the other hand, Man United went on to blow away their lead at the top only for Man City to make the most of it. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have struggled in front of goal as they ended up goalless in the previous three fixtures including in the Europa League.

Man City vs Man United team news

Pep Guardiola has almost the entire squad at his disposal except for the absence of former Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake. He remains doubtful due to a muscle injury. But Man United have a lengthy injury list ahead of the much-anticipated derby.

David de Gea is away in Spain to be with his wife following the birth of their daughter, while Paul Pogba sits out with a thigh injury. Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial are the probable absentees from the squad. Victor Lindelof remains doubtful due to a back injury.

Man City vs Man United h2h stats

The two teams appear to have an almost equal footing in the clash while taking into consideration the stats of the previous 29 encounters. Man City have managed to win just one more game, 13, than Man United. Four games ended in a draw including the previous league derby.

Premier League standings update

Man City have a massive lead at the top ahead of second-placed Man United in the Premier League. Guardiola's men have racked up an impressive 65 points in the competition after 27 games, maintaining a 14-point lead over their derby rivals. The Old Trafford outfit appeared to have tumbled in the title race after sharing the spoils on four of the previous five league games.

Man City vs Man United prediction

Man City are on a 21-game winning streak and hence are the favourites to win the tie, with a 1-0 scoreline.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

