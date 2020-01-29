Man City Vs Man Utd Carabao Cup Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United will face a daunting task to overturn a two-goal deficit against reigning Carabao Cup champions Manchester City. Solskjaer has received a lot of flak in recent weeks after his side has repeatedly struggled for consistency in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's Man City are themselves struggling to keep up with runaway league-leaders Liverpool but have performed admirably in their domestic competitions.

Carabao Cup: Man City vs Man Utd preview and team news

Man City and Man Utd have faced each other twice already this season with both sides winning one match each. In the Premier League, the Manchester derby saw Man Utd come out on top after a stellar performance from the Red Devils at Etihad back in December. In the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, Man City dominated Man Utd winning the game 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Ole on Wednesday's game: "It has to be a perfect performance to win with two goals against such a good team away from home.



"We've done it against good teams before, and of course, the game in December gives us hope we can do something there." #MUFC #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/osEwbxDVVt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2020

Injuries to several key Man Utd players mean, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will again be short of options for the crucial Manchester derby. Marcus Rashford is ruled out for tie with a double stress fracture in his back. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will also continue to remain absent. Man City, on the other hand, received a massive boost when Aymeric Laporte returned from his long-term injury last week. However, Riyad Mahrez is ruled out with a slight knock. Leroy Sane is another long-term absentee along with Benjamin Mendy, who picked a muscle injury.

An interesting stat from the Manchester Derby suggests Man City have won just one of their last five home matches against Man Utd (W1 D1 L3), all in the Premier League between 2016 and 2019. This should come as a boost to Man Utd who'll be looking to make to the Cup final at the cost of their neighbours.

Carabao Cup: Aston Villa stun Leicester City

Man City vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

Man City

Claudio Bravo (GK), Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Angelino, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Man Utd

David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Anthony Martial

Man City vs Man Utd live streaming details

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

When: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Kick-off: 1:15 AM IST

Live Streaming: VH1 and VH1 HD

