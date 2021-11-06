Man City Vs Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Head-to-head Records Against Pep Guardiola

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side Manchester United will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Premier League 2021-22 match at the Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday. Solskjaer has seen it all in the last few weeks, from losing 5-0 to Liverpool on October 24 to the 0-3 win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 30. United head into the clash on a back of a 2-2 draw against Atlanta in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Meanwhile, City head into Old Trafford after defeating Club Brugge in the Champions League match on November 4.

As Solskjaer and Guardiola face each other for the first time in the 2021 season, here’s a look at the head-to-head records of both the managers. Both coaches have faced each other in a total of eight matches, out of which Solskjaer has earned victories in four of them and has a 50% win record. In the last four clashes, the United have won three matches against City in the Manchester derby, out of which the last win came on March 7, 2021. During the match, United beat City 0-2.

Manchester United have returned with clean sheets in the last three matches against Manchester City

Since the beginning of 2020, City has scored no goals against the United, despite scoring a total of 151 league goals. Solskjaer’s side has managed to keep clean sheets in all three Premier League matches and in four matches out of five matches across all competitions. Solskjaer is the only opponent who has won more than he has lost while playing against Guardiola which further adds to the squad’s motivation as they face City in the derby on November 6. Solskjae will be looking to extend his winning record during the match, as they head into the match after Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals against Atlanta and will look to score a few more for the team.

Starting XIs for Manchester United vs Manchester City-

Manchester United- D De Gea, E Bailly, V Lindelöf, H Maguire (c), A Wan-Bissaka, B Fernandes, S McTominay, Fred, L Shaw, M Greenwood, C Ronaldo

Manchester City- Ederson, K Walker, J Stones, R Alves Dias, J Cancelo, K De Bruyne, Rodri, I Gündogan (c), G Jesus, B Silva, P Foden

