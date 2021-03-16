Man City Vs Monchengladbach Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

A Man City side on top form locks horns with a struggling Borussia Monchengladbach side in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Puskas Arena. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 17 at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the Man City vs Monchengladbach team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Man City vs Monchengladbach prediction and preview

Heading into the second leg, Man City have a 2-0 advantage over Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus in the first leg. This win played a part in their 21-game winning streak in all competitions before the streak was halted by their local rivals Man United. With the Premier League almost won as a result of a 14 points lead over second-place Man United, Pep Guardiola's side will now focus on winning their maiden Champions League.

On the other hand, Borussia Monchengladbach have been in terrible form coming into this game as they have lost their previous six games in all competitions. Consequently, Marco Rose's men have slipped to tenth place in the Bundesliga standings and are eleven points off the Champions League spots. Considering the form of the two teams we only expect this side to go one way and that is of The Citizens. Our Man City vs Monchengladbach prediction is Man City 3-0 Monchengladbach.

Man City vs Monchengladbach team news

As a result of Pep Guardiola constantly rotating the squad, Man City find themselves with a relatively fully fit squad at their disposal. The only absentee expected is centre-back Nathan Ake who is still nursing an injury. Meanwhile, Marco Rose's men have some injury concerns as left-back Ramy Bensebaini, midfielder Christoph Kramerand and forward Torben Musel are sidelined for this fixture.

Man City predicted starting line-up: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Monchengladbach predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Breel Embolo, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Where to watch Man City vs Monchengladbach live stream in India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. The Man City vs Monchengladbach live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The Man City vs Monchengladbach prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.