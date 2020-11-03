Man City Vs Olympiacos Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Game Preview

Manchester City will be hoping to preserve their 100% record in the Champions League this season when they take on Greek side Olympiacos at the Etihad Stadium. The Man City vs Olympiacos live stream will begin on Wednesday, November 4 at 1:30 AM IST. Here is the Man City vs Olympiacos live stream information, Man City vs Olympiacos prediction and Man City vs Olympiacos team news.

Champions League standings: Man City vs Olympiacos match preview

While Man City’s form in the Premier League has been patchy, they have made no such errors on the European stage. The club sits at the top of the Group C standings with two wins in two, having seen off the challenge from Porto and Marseille. The Cityzens come into the Champions League clash on the back of a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Although Olympiacos started their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win against Marseille, they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Porto on Matchday 2. The Greek side is placed second in the Super League Greece and will be hoping to replicate their domestic form when they take on Man City. The Champions League encounter will be the first time the two sides have squared off against each other.

Man City vs Olympiacos team news: Injury update

Man City: Sergio Aguero remains unavailable for the hosts, with the star striker set to return after the international break. Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy are out as well, while Gabriel Jesus could feature after returning to training.

Olympiacos: Mady Camara, Ousseynou Ba, and Hillal Soudani continue to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 and therefore will be unavailable for the clash.

Man City vs Olympiacos team news: Probable playing 11

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Garcia, Ake, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, Torres, Foden

Olympiacos: Sa; Rafinha, Semedo, Cisse, Vinagre; M'Vila, Bouchalakis; Randjelovic, Valbuena, Masouras; El Arabi

How to watch Man City vs Olympiacos live in India?

The live telecast of the Man City vs Olympiacos game will be available on the Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD channels in India. The Man City vs Olympiacos live stream will also be available on SonyLIV. For fans who want to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Man City vs Olympiacos prediction

According to our Man City vs Olympiacos prediction, the game will end in a win for Manchester City.

Image Credits: Manchester City Instagram, Olympiacos FC Instagram