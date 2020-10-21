Man City Vs Porto Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Manchester City will begin their Champions League campaign against FC Porto on Wednesday, October 21. Champions League live action will begin at 12:30 am IST and will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Here's a look at the Man City vs Porto live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Man City vs Porto prediction and preview

Premier League giants Manchester City have been handed a relatively easy group in the Champions League yet again and Pep Guardiola's side will begin their campaign at home against FC Porto. Continental glory remains top on Man City's agenda and Sergio Aguero and co will look to better their last season's performance, where they bowed out in the quarter-final.

Porto are among the chasing pack in Group C and will look to bag as many points as they can to clinch their place in the knockout round. Considering the two teams' recent form, Man City are overwhelming favourites for the clash, and Porto will require something extraordinary to get something from this game.

Man City vs Porto team news

Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne after Pep Guardiola revealed that the Belgian international will miss at least a couple of weeks due to injury. Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy are also out injured, along with striker Gabriel Jesus. Sergio Aguero returned to action last weekend and is likely to lead the line against Porto.

For the visitors, both Ivan Marcano and Mouhamed Mbaye are nursing their respective ACL injuries and will be out for a long time. West Ham loanee Felipe Anderson is likely to feature along with striker Moussa Marega.

Man City vs Porto probable playing XI

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Porto: Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi; Sergio Oliveira, Otavio, Mateus Uribe; Jesus Corona, Moussa Marega, Felipe Anderson

Man City vs Porto live stream: How to watch Man City vs Porto live in India?

The live telecast of Man City vs Porto will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Man City vs Porto live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 12:30 am IST on Thursday (Wednesday night).

(Image Courtesy: Man City, FC Porto Instagram)