Man City Vs Real Madrid: 3 Key Player Battles That Will Define Outcome Of UCL Match

As the UCL inches toward the final venue in France, the competition, like every year is expected to become more fierce. Real Madrid who entered the final 4 after defeating Chelsea, is all set to face yet another EPL team- Manchester City in the semi-final. On the other hand, Manchester entered the semis after a tough fight with Madrid but with stripes i.e. Athletico Madrid. The second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid was full of thunderous goals whereas the game between Athletico and City had everything except goals.

Both teams ahead of the key clash will be counting on their key players. It is not going to be an easy selection for Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola to come up with the eleven as players of both teams have been in great form. City in last two games has hammered 8 goals whereas the Vikings have hammered 9 goals in last 3 games including a remontada in the dying minutes of last champions league game. Here are three players who have the caliber to shift the momentum of the game during any quarter and gain a valuable advantage before the second leg in Santiago.

Key players from both teams

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema: Without a doubt, the Vikings are going to rely on their key striker who has not disappointed since Cristiano's departure. The player has been crucial for the team donning white but was mainly out of focus because of his position as false-9. But since the player was given full authority to play as a proper number 9, he has been on the golden run. Even though he scores, the player does not miss out to drop back and help the midfield to create and help young guns like Vinicius and Rodrygo on the flanks.

Luka Modric: Not many had the ability to stop Balon d'Or run of the GOATs except another one. After his masterclass outside the boot pass against Chelsea, the player will be giving chills to Manchester City. His ability to practically do everything on the field makes him dangerous, City should look out for his shoulder, as he has the ability to drop them at a given point and run towards the opposite end.

Thibaut Courtois: The main man for Real Madrid who often goes unnoticed. During the entire there have been some problems with the defence of the Real Madrid, they lacked a leader after Ramos departed in the summer window, but their Number 1 has proved why he was chosen over to protect the nets of Madrid. It will be difficult for City to beat him, he uses his height to save those high balls and is also quick enough to crunch and save the rolling bullets.

Manchester City

Ederson: Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The Manchester City goalkeeper's quickness, reflexes, and ball-playing ability allow him to make saves that other goalkeepers can't, and it'll be fascinating to see how his strengths and weaknesses compare to those of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

Phil Foden: Yet another striker and this one has a box full of praise from one of the best minds in the football, Pep Guardiola. The CF of the city is strong enough to convert the inconvertible and also versatile enough to show his skills when he does not possess the ball. Alaba and Mendy will have to be extra alert while defending against Foden.

Kevin De Bruyne: One of the best midfielders of the modern age, most probably will be the player who can take away the leg from the team visitors. It will be important to restrain him and make sure he does not get open spaces because he very well knows how to capitalize on them. On the counter, the Real Madrid squad will have to be on their toes because he rarely misses those long passes.

The result of this match will be important but the final result will be written in Los Blancos. And as they say, "90 minutes in the Bernabeu is a very long time."