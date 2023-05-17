Man City Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Semi-final In India, UK And USA?

Manchester City will aim for a place in the Champions League final when they host Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal second leg. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Madrid in the first leg while Kevin De Bruyne equalised for the visitors at the stroke of 67 minutes. City are desperate to lay their hand on their maiden Champions League trophy and this could be their time.

When and where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League semifinal match be played?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. The match will be played on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live telecast in India?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Real Madrid can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 18, 2023.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming in India?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 18, 2023.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live in the UK?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Real Madrid will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport website and app. The match will start in the UK at 8:00 PM GMT on Tuesday.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League semifinal live in the USA?

In the USA, Manchester City and Real Madrid can be watched live on CBS Sports. The match will be available for live stream on TUDN and paramount+ in the USA and the match will start at 3:00 AM, ET on Tuesday.