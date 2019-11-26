The Debate
Man City Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming Details, Preview And Team News

Football News

Man City vs Shakhtar Donetsk live streaming details: Group C leaders Manchester City will look to continue their unbeaten run in the Champions League.

Man City vs Shakhtar Donetsk live streaming

At the Football Writer's Association Awards dinner earlier this week, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that he would willingly swap a Premier League trophy with Jurgen Klopp for a Champions League trophy in return. While those words may have been uttered in a light-hearted way, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will have an opportunity to continue their unbeaten run in the group stage of the Champions League when his side welcome Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (November 27). 

UCL: Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk preview

Manchester City have conceded a miserly two goals so far in the Champions League. Besides their 1-1 draw away to Atalanta earlier this month, City have won three of their four UCL fixtures this season. One of those victories was a 5-1 home win against Atalanta that saw Raheem Sterling net an 11-minute hat-trick in the second half. With City enjoying home advantage in this fixture, Sterling will be looking to pump those numbers up when Shakhtar Donetsk visit the Etihad Stadium.

However, Guardiola will be without the services of Sergio Aguero, who picked up an injury during Man City's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. The hosts will also be without the services of Claudio Bravo for this game, as the Chilean goalkeeper was sent off in City's Champions League draw against Atalanta last time around. However, first-choice goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has returned to full fitness in recent weeks to provide some impetus to Manchester City's Champions League charge. 

Champions League: Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk live streaming details

Date: Tuesday night (November 27), 1:30 AM IST (Wednesday early morning kickoff in India)

Where to watch: SONY SIX 

