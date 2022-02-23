Man City Vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte Gives Epic Reply To Pep's Criticism Of Spurs' 3-2 Win

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte has hit back at Pep Guardiola's criticism over Spurs' tactics against Manchester City last Saturday. The Italian manager's side won the contest 3-2, with Harry Kane scoring a late stoppage-time winner to seal the three points.

After Pep seemed to degrade Conte's tactics for the game, the Italian coach gave a hilarious response by posting the clip of all of Tottenham's goals on social media along with an interesting caption for the same.

Man City vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte hits back at Pep

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, Antonio Conte seemed to aim a cheeky dig at Pep Guardiola over his post-match comments regarding Tottenham's victory over Manchester City on the weekend. After the Spaniard had claimed that Spurs made them pay on the counter-attacks, Conte posted the clips of all their goals, stating that those goals were not perhaps counter-attacks.

As seen in the video above, for the first goal, Tottenham played some beautiful passes inside their half to beat Manchester City's press before they got the ball forward to Harry Kane, who ended up playing a delightful ball to Heung-min Son. While the South Korean could have found the back of the net himself, he decided to pass to Dejan Kulusevski, who made no mistake with the finish.

Similarly, Spurs' second goal did not seem like a counter-attack either as the Citizens seemed to have enough defenders in the box. However, they could not do much to stop the quality of Son's delivery in the box. Kane ended up providing the finishing touches to restore the lead for Conte's side.

However, the game was far from over as Pep's side again managed to find the equalizer in the 92nd minute, resulting in Tottenham requiring to do all the hard work once again. However, Spurs were up to the task as they played some excellent passes before Kulusevski found the perfect ball into the box. Kane was once again at the right place at the right time as he headed the ball into the back of the net to give Conte's side a memorable 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

As a result of the victory, Tottenham has increased their points tally to 39, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played three games more. On the other hand, the Citizens saw their lead at the top of the Premier League table reduce to six points from second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.