Man City Vs Tottenham Live Streaming Details, Team News And All Match Details

Football News

Manchester City will travel to North London where they will take on UEFA Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Keep reading.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man City vs Tottenham

Manchester City will travel to North London where they will take on UEFA Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Both teams are fighting for a spot in the top four. They will look to pull off a win on Matchday 25 in the English Premier League. Man City vs Tottenham will see old friends-turned-foes Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola battle it out for bragging rights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here is the Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming details along with important updates.

New signing Steven Bergwijn could make his debut against City

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pep Guardiola vs Jose Mourinho rivalry will reignite once again

Manchester City are slowly realising that the Premier League trophy won't be theirs this year. With Liverpool 19 points clear at the top, this season looks to be a season to forget for Pep Guardiola and Co. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is slowly making moves in North London. The Portuguese tactician has brought in players such as Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes in the January transfer window. 

Man City vs Tottenham live streaming details

The Man City vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening. The Man City vs Tottenham match is set to kick-off on February 2 at 10:00 PM IST. Man City vs Tottenham Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Man City vs Tottenham Premier League game on Hotstar.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola offers injury update on key duo

Published:
